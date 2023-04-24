Burglar choked mother holding baby in Cork home and warned her: 'We will hurt you'

A mother-of-four holding her one-year-old infant was caught from behind by a burglar who choked her with his arm and warned her: “Give us the keys — you have 10 seconds or we will hurt you.”

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan described this violent burglary at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where two of the three men involved — Jonathan Power and Shane Purcell — face sentencing on April 26.

Judge Helen Boyle noted both men were found guilty by a jury following a trial as the sentencing evidence was outlined.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said it happened just before 2am on June 14, 2021, at a house at Mangerton Close, The Glen, Cork.

The 27-year-old mother was at home with her children and was holding her one-year-old in her arms when the three men broke into the house.

“She was threatened and forced to hand over the keys of her car. Shane Purcell caught her from behind and put his arms around her neck, choking her. He said: ‘Give us the keys — you have 10 seconds or we will hurt you’,” the detective said.

Gardaí later stopped the car at a filling station nearby shortly after the burglary and arrested both defendants.

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said on behalf of Jonathan Power that according to the evidence at the trial, he was the one called out during the burglary: “Stop – she’s had enough.”

Mr Boyle added the injured party did not believe that he was the person who was driving it on.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said: “I would say Mr Purcell was the leader in this. I would say Mr Power got in over his head and followed the lead.”

Mr Boyle BL said Mr Power wrote a letter of apology in which he said he was ashamed of what he had done and hoped for an opportunity to show his family and girlfriend that he could turn his life around.

Niamh Stewart, barrister for Purcell, said the young man had a very difficult life with the recent death of his father and the deaths of two of his brothers.

Purcell said: “I am genuinely sorry for everything I did.”

Judge Boyle said there was a lot to consider in this case and she put sentencing back until later in the week at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.