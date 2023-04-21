Man jailed for four years after garda injured in knife attack

A brave garda intervened when a man began cutting himself but the man reacted by injuring the guard with the knife and threatening to kill him.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a sentence of five years with the last year suspended in the case against Anthony O’Donnell, 36, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sergeant Gordon Crowley said that the injured officer, Garda Tim McSweeney, bravely intervened to protect the man from his own actions and to safeguard a woman and others in the house.

The woman who was present in the house that night put it simply: “I want to thank Garda Tim McSweeney. I believe he saved my life.”

Unfortunately, it has come at a high cost for the member of An Garda Síochána who is very well known throughout Passage West and surrounding areas where he has been based for many years.

Judge Staines said Garda McSweeney’s victim impact statement was quite harrowing.

Garda McSweeney said: “When I started my shift that day, little did I know the incident would change my life.

“The event started normally but what transpired shook me to the core.

I had to use every bit of strength I had to get the knife off him. The scars from the knife wound are a daily reminder of what happened.”

Garda McSweeney had hoped to serve out his career in the force in Passage West but now believes that his future with the force will be more office-based.

Sgt Gordan Crowley said the incident dated back to the evening of March 24, 2022, when Garda Tim McSweeney responded to a call to a house in the Douglas area where he was told that a man would not leave.

Garda McSweeney met Anthony O’Donnell at the house and found that he was intoxicated and aggressive.

“Initially, he calmed him and escorted him from the house. As he did so, Anthony O’Donnell went back into the kitchen to retrieve his jacket. He took a sharp knife from the kitchen. He inflicted minor lacerations on himself. Garda McSweeney intervened and received cuts to his own hands.

“Anthony O’Donnell pointed the knife directly at him and said he would kill him and kill her (the woman living in the house).

"He assaulted him in a frenzied manner until the armed support unit arrived. Garda McSweeney sustained injuries to his hands and back and to his knee,” Sgt Crowley said.

Anthony O’Donnell, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to charges including assaulting Garda Tim McSweeney, production of a knife during an incident, threatening to kill the guard and a woman at the house, trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear, and obstructing Garda Marie Courtney.

Paula McCarthy, defence barrister, said: “His intention was not to harm anybody but himself but unfortunately others were injured.”