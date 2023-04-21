Ex-GAA club official given 16-year jail term for ‘campaign of sexual offending’

A former Gaelic Athletics Association (GAA) club official has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for what a judge called “a campaign of sexual offending” carried out against young males for almost 30 years.

Thomas McKenna, 62, with an address at Maghaberry Prison, pleaded guilty to 162 sexual abuse offences that took place between 1989 and 2018, affecting 23 victims.

McKenna had been a club treasurer at Crossmaglen Rangers GAA in Co Armagh, as well as a postman and a director of the local credit union.

At Belfast Laganside Courthouse on Friday, Judge Patricia Smyth said that McKenna had used his position in the community to “groom and manipulate” his victims, some of whom were particularly vulnerable.

The judge said that the psychological harm McKenna inflicted on his victims was “immeasurable”.

“There is no sentence that this court can pass that will repair that damage,” she said.

She said that some of the offences were carried out in hotels when travelling with the club, in pubs and toilets in Northern Ireland and Ireland, as well as in his home and in the homes of some of his victims.

She said the fact that his offending only stopped when he was arrested was “a particularly serious concern”.

She said that some victims had written to her to speak about the effect the abuse had on their lives.

“A sense of guilt and shame permeates many of the accounts. Guilt that it happened,” she said.

“Young men tortured with the thought that they were somehow to blame, when in truth, they bear no responsibility.”

She spoke about the parents of the boys and men involved also as victims who had “entrusted their children to your care”.

“You manipulated those parents, just as you manipulated their children. You befriended them, disguising your true nature under a mask of respectability.”

She criticised McKenna’s approach to his defence by saying that every aspect of it “was an attempt to continue the psychological power games that you’d played for years”.

The GAA and Crossmaglen Rangers have issued a joint statement on the matter.

It reads: “Crossmaglen Rangers and GAA President Larry McCarthy wish to state that this conviction was only possible because of the courage and determination of those individuals who reported their concerns and sought assistance. Your actions have made our club and community safer and for this, we owe you a huge debt of gratitude.

“As a club and as an Association, our hearts were broken when we learned about the horrific abuse suffered by children and young people within our community. We are extremely saddened that one of our members used his many positions of trust, within our community to cause serious harm.

“To the victims; we are deeply sorry. Your journey has been a difficult one and your strength to stay the course and see this case through to its legal conclusion is testament to your character and recognition of the support received.

"To your parents and families, we are sorry and we thank you for your unwavering support. We recognise that your lives have been severely impacted when you too learned about the abuse of a loved one.

“We wish to assure you that the GAA will continue to support you and your families on an ongoing basis.

“We would like to acknowledge the professionalism, compassion and sensitivity shown by statutory agencies including the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Social Services and the Public Prosecution Service. We thank them for their support over the past four and a half years. The impact of this cooperation has been far reaching and will have a lasting legacy in our community.”