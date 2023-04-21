Limerick man charged with money laundering over house renovation

A Limerick man has been charged at the Special Criminal Court for an alleged money laundering offence relating to renovation work carried out at his home.

Richard Treacy (34), of Downey St, Garryowen, Co Limerick was charged on Friday that between January 1, 2014 and January 12, 2021, with knowing or being reckless as to whether renovation work carried out at his home address was the proceeds of criminal conduct, or did disguise the true source of the property.