Man, 40s, charged following fatal assault at Dublin hostel 

A man in his 40s has been charged following the fatal assault of a 24-year-old man at a hostel in Dublin on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Harrington Street, Dublin 8, shortly before 5am on Wednesday.
The man who died had been living at the hostel.
It is believed he was stabbed during an altercation with another resident.
The man was arrested on Thursday.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice.
Both men were staying in separate rooms in the hostel and one appears to have gone into the other man's room, where the row broke out.
The victim was taken to St James's Hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.