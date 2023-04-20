Man charged with dangerous driving causing death of Paudie Palmer sent forward for trial

Accused was served with a book of evidence at Bandon District Court and was sent forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court, to appear on April 27 next
Paudie Palmer, a highly regarded Gaelic games broadcaster and columnist, died on January 8. Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 14:47
Noel Baker

A man has been sent forward for trial charged with dangerous driving causing the death of GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi, of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, was served with a book of evidence at Bandon District Court and was sent forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court, to appear on April 27 next.

Mr Bezverkhyi, 33, had previously had four charges put to him relating to the alleged hit-and-run at Dunkereen Cross, Innishannon, Co Cork, on December 29 last.

However, on March 27 last, he was charged with dangerous driving causing death in relation to the incident involving Mr Palmer, as well as an entirely separate charge of dangerous driving, this time on December 28 last, on the main Cork-Kerry road, the N22.

In Bandon District Court, Sergeant Paul Kelly told Judge John King that the book of evidence had been served on Mr Bezverkhyi in relation to one charge only, that of dangerous driving causing death, and that the accused was being sent forward for trial on that single charge.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi, of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, had previously had four charges put to him relating to the alleged hit-and-run at Dunkereen Cross, Innishannon, Co Cork, on December 29 last. Picture: Denis Boyle

Garda Theresa Lyons of Bandon Garda Station gave evidence of having served the book of evidence on Mr Bezverkhyi at 10.45am at the courthouse.

Judge King was told there would be an objection to any release on bail but Mr Bezverkhyi’s solicitor said no such application would be made.

The judge sent Mr Bezverkhyi forward for trial and granted legal aid for one junior counsel in the case.

As for the other outstanding charges, they include failing to offer assistance at the scene of a crash to the injured party, broadcaster Paudie Palmer, failing to report the incident in which Mr Palmer was injured and failing to keep his vehicle at the scene.

Mr Palmer, a highly regarded Gaelic games broadcaster and columnist, died on January 8.

Mr Bezverkhyi will remain in custody to attend the circuit court and Judge King extended bail on the separate dangerous driving charge alleged to have occurred on December 28, and Mr Bezverkhyi will return to the district court in relation to that and the other outstanding charges on July 20 next.

A Russian interpreter was in court to facilitate Mr Bezverkhyi, who is from eastern Ukraine, and legal aid was also granted for the translation of the book of evidence in relation to the circuit court charge.

