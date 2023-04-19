Sentencing set for man in Cork sexual abuse case

Sentencing has been set for May 15 in the case against a man who sexually attacked a woman in Cork city — the victim having spent a lot of her life trying to come to terms with being sexually abused as a child.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the case against 46-year-old Saadallah Ghoumrassi, who is from Algeria and living at temporary accommodation in Cork city, for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on that date.

The young woman said in a victim impact statement, read on her behalf by Detective Garda Kevin Hastings, that within a week of the sexual attack on her on December 3, 2021, she attempted to take her own life.

She said the crime affected her mental health, adding: “No matter if you say no, what you wear or where you go, people take advantage."

The young woman hoped that by making a complaint in this case it might help to prevent “another girl being sexually assaulted".

Defence barrister Sinead Behan said: “He is horrified at what he saw (on CCTV) at how he behaved. He was quite shocked and he did apologise to the injured party and to the gardaí. He said: "I am not a bad person. It is the first time in my life I did anything like this."

Judge Dara Hayes said: “This is an appalling offence — to take advantage of a young woman as she walked the streets of her own city. She should be able to walk home (without anything like this).”

Ghoumrassi is in custody pending sentence.

Det Garda Hastings said that the 21-year-old woman was in a vulnerable condition as she walked home from the city centre after midnight on December 3, 2021, when the sexual assault occurred.