Arrest made after man, 20s, fatally assaulted in Dublin

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 12:28
David Kent

A man in his 20s has died after a fatal assault in Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Around 4.45am this morning, gardaí responded to reports of a man with serious injuries on Harrington Street in Dublin 8.

The man was taken to St James’s Hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

The scene remains preserved for examination on Wednesday afternoon, with a post-mortem set to take place later today.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested by gardaí in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station."

Stephen Silver jailed for life for murder of Garda Colm Horkan

