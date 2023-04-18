Corkman threw corrosive liquid into another man's face in row over partner, court told

A corrosive liquid was thrown into a man’s face by a caller to his house arising out of a dispute between them over a partner.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor made this allegation at a Cork District Court hearing where John Paul Carey, 36, applied to be released on bail on two charges of assault causing serious harm and one of assault causing harm.

The seriousness of the alleged offence was one of the grounds outlined by the detective for the objection to bail.

It is alleged that John Paul Carey had been in a dispute with Francis Costello after Mr Carey chose to get involved in a dispute between Francis Costello and his ex-partner, who was in a new relationship with Carey, the detective said.

At around 9pm on March 4, 2022, Francis Costello answered a call to his door at Connolly Road and he opened it to see John Paul Carey. “It is alleged that John Paul Carey threw a corrosive liquid in his face. He was screaming in pain and John Paul Carey began physically assaulting him.

“John and Roy Costello, brothers of Francis, heard the commotion at the front door and went to see what was happening. Roy said he saw Francis on the floor, John Paul Carey standing over him punching him,” Det. Garda O’Connor said.

Another man then allegedly appeared from behind John Paul Carey and threw a corrosive liquid at Roy and John Costello.

The detective said Francis Costello has lost one eye as a result of this incident and is one of the parties named as a victim of assault causing serious harm, and that John Costello suffered damage to both eyes and would require plastic surgery, and is the second party identified as victim of serious harm.

The assault causing harm related to complainant Roy Costello who sustained injuries to his hands. Delays in the case resulted in charges being brought and struck out in the past and new charges brought recently.

Bail ruling

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, suggested that the accused had been working for the past year and had "not gone next or near" to the other parties. Francis Costello testified that surgical efforts were made to save his left eye but that ultimately the eye was lost.

Sergeant John Kelleher asked how he felt about the prospect of the accused getting bail. He replied: “I have been living in fear for the past 13 months. I fear that potentially he would come again.

I don’t believe he came to my house for one eye, I believe he came for two.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Carey in custody for a week. Carey was previously living at Dunmanus Crescent in Knocknaheeny, Cork, and also had a recent address at Allihies in West Cork.