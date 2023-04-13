Corkman, 62, caught with cocaine claimed to gardaí it was Panadol

Accused pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine at Cork District Court
Judge told accused that by pleading guilty to a charge of having cocaine in his possession for his own use he was admitting an offence that carried a maximum possible jail term of 12 months. File picture: iStock

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A 62-year-old man who was caught with cocaine claimed to gardaí it was Panadol.

However, at Cork District Court the accused man admitted the substance was cocaine.

Judge Olann Kelleher told Patrick Delaney, of Bay 5, Halting Site, Spring Lane, Cork, that by pleading guilty to a charge of having cocaine in his possession for his own use he was admitting an offence that carried a maximum possible jail term of 12 months.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the offence dated back to 2020 and the accused had no previous conviction for drugs of any kind.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the incident.

Gardaí observed the suspicious activity of the occupants of a car parked near Mayfield Garda Station on December 17, 2020.

When Patrick Delaney — one of the occupants — was searched, he had suspected cocaine.

“When asked what it was he replied, ‘Panadol’. He later made admissions. Analysis proved it was cocaine."

Judge Olann Kelleher was told the accused had some previous convictions but none for having drugs of any kind.

Judge Kelleher imposed a €500 fine and gave him four months in which to pay it.

cocaine Courts Drugs Crisis Place: Cork
