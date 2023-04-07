Tusla secures High Court orders to protect highly vulnerable girl

Tusla has secured High Court orders allowing it to place a highly vulnerable teenage girl who has engaged in behaviour placing her life at risk in a secure care facility.

The court made the orders after being informed by counsel for Tusla, Paul Gunning Bl, that the 17-year old girl has been the subject of several previous care orders.

She also has a history of absconding from her placements and has been consuming drugs and alcohol.

The teen cannot be identified for legal reasons.

It is also feared that the "highly vulnerable girl" is being "sexually exploited by older men", and has been posting inappropriate material about herself on social media, counsel added.

Several non-secure placements she was at had broken down, counsel added.

After absconding she either returned to the facilities she was placed at by Tusla herself or was returned by members of the Gardaí after her behaviour brought her to their attention.

Her most recent temporary care arrangement, which was not suitable for her needs, had effectively come to an end, counsel added.

Counsel said that the girl's situation was such that there were fears that have been expressed by professionals trying to help her.

Those fears are not just for the girl's health and well-being, but also that her life may be in danger.

Mr Gunning said that the girl had been approved for a place in a secure special unit some months ago.

However, there had been a delay due to the lack of a suitable place.

A separate High Court challenge over the failure to provide her with the place following her approval is due to be heard later this month, counsel said.

The application came before Ms Justice Siobhan Stack.

The judge, on an ex-parte basis, granted Tusla various orders allowing it to place the girl at a secure unit for troubled teens where the teen can get the supports and treatment she requires.

The court's orders allow the Gardaí to bring the teen to the special care facility, and to return her should she abscond again.

The matter will return before the court later this month.