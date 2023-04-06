Three men arrested as drugs, tools, vehicles and 16 puppies seized in garda operation

The men have been arrested after drugs, vehicles, tools, and sixteen puppies were seized following a garda search operation in Dublin on Wednesday.

The joint-agency search operation, which involved gardaí from the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force Unit took place at St Margaret’s Park, Ballymun, Dublin 11 on Wednesday.

Gardaí were assisted by the DMR North Divisional Search Team, the Garda Armed Support Unit, and regular units from Ballymun and Coolock, alongside personnel from Dublin City Council and volunteers from animal welfare organisation My Lovely Horse,

Suspected cannabis herb with a value of €30,400, a number of tools and electrical items understood to have been stolen, four vehicles and a trailer along with a number of items of clothing, bags and a watch were all seized during the course of the search.

Some of the items seized during Thursday's operation. Picture: Garda Info

Sixteen puppies were also rescued during the operation. The young dogs are now in the care of My Lovely Horse and receiving veterinary attention.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested in relation to the search operation. All three have since been have since been charged.

The men in their 20s and 40s are to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, while the male in his 30s is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.