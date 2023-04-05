Man arrested in connection with murder of Eddie Hutch Sr

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of the brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.
The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of the shooting dead of Eddie Hutch Sr seven years ago.
The suspect is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in north Dublin.
Eddie Hutch Sr, a father-of-five and taxi driver from Poplar Row, Ballybough, Dublin, was approached by several gunmen as he pulled up in his taxi outside his home on February 8, 2016.
A silver BMW 3 Series vehicle, which was believed to be the getaway car, was found abandoned a short distance away on St Patrick’s Parade in Drumcondra.
The shooting occurred just three days after the killing of Kinahan cartel gang member David Byrne, at a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel.
Gardaí believe 58-year-old Eddie Hutch Sr was shot in retaliation for the brutal Regency Hotel murder, which escalated the Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud, simply because he was a member of the Hutch family.
That feud has since claimed a total of 18 lives.