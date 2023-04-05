Man arrested in connection with murder of Eddie Hutch Sr

Eddie Hutch Sr was killed as he pulled up in his taxi outside his home on February 8, 2016.
Man arrested in connection with murder of Eddie Hutch Sr

File picture of members of the Garda  Emergency Response Uni at a Garda checkpoint in Dublin. Picture: Sam Boal /Rollingnews.ie

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 22:51
SEAN MCCARTHAIGH and Mairead Sheehy

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of the brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of the shooting dead of Eddie Hutch Sr seven years ago.

The suspect is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in north Dublin.

Eddie Hutch Sr, a father-of-five and taxi driver from Poplar Row, Ballybough, Dublin, was approached by several gunmen as he pulled up in his taxi outside his home on February 8, 2016.

A silver BMW 3 Series vehicle, which was believed to be the getaway car, was found abandoned a short distance away on St Patrick’s Parade in Drumcondra.

The shooting occurred just three days after the killing of Kinahan cartel gang member David Byrne, at a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel. 

Gardaí believe 58-year-old Eddie Hutch Sr was shot in retaliation for the brutal Regency Hotel murder, which escalated the Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud, simply because he was a member of the Hutch family.

That feud has since claimed a total of 18 lives.

More in this section

Accused in psychiatric care following attempt to murder daughter, court told Accused in psychiatric care following attempt to murder daughter, court told
Drunk Limerick swimmer refused to get into rescue boat Drunk Limerick swimmer refused to get into rescue boat
Lisa Smith court case UK government can impose entry ban on Lisa Smith, court rules
Person: Eddie Hutch SrPerson: Gerry Hutch
<p>At Killaloe District Court sitting in Ennis, Judge Alec Gabbett said it was an unusual case for a woman to hit someone with a glass.</p>

Woman who struck Limerick man with gin glass avoids conviction

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd