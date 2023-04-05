Body of woman found in West Dublin house

Her body has since been removed to Dublin City Mortuary
Body of woman found in West Dublin house

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances. Stock Image.

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 08:21
Imasha Costa

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman's body at a house in West Dublin yesterday morning. 

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery. 

The woman, aged in her 60s, was found at a property in Carpenterstown, Dublin 15, at around 10am on Tuesday, April 4. 

Her body has since been removed to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem is set to take place later today. The results will determine the course of the investigation. 

Door-to-door inquiries will take place as gardaí try and establish when the woman was last seen alive. 

More in this section

Corkman who jumped on Garda car had 'I’m the king of Ballincollig' attitude, judge said Corkman who jumped on Garda car had 'I’m the king of Ballincollig' attitude, judge said
Accused pointed gun at others in residential area of Cork city Accused pointed gun at others in residential area of Cork city
Bench warrant issued for Cork woman convicted of assault of another woman Bench warrant issued for Cork woman convicted of assault of another woman
GardaiPlace: CarpenterstownPlace: Dublin
Body of woman found in West Dublin house

'There is an element of brass neck' — Kerry farmer fined for building track on protected land

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd