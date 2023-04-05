Body of woman found in West Dublin house

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman's body at a house in West Dublin yesterday morning.
Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery.
The woman, aged in her 60s, was found at a property in Carpenterstown, Dublin 15, at around 10am on Tuesday, April 4.
Her body has since been removed to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem is set to take place later today. The results will determine the course of the investigation.
Door-to-door inquiries will take place as gardaí try and establish when the woman was last seen alive.