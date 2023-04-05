Corkman who jumped on Garda car had 'I’m the king of Ballincollig' attitude, judge said

A 28-year-old man jumped on the bonnet of a Garda patrol car late at night on Christmas week, pounded the windscreen with his fists and called gardaí scumbags and pigs.

Cillian Barry, formerly of Dromin Drive, Tower, Blarney, Co Cork, and now staying at St Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace, Cork, appeared to have an "I’m the king of Ballincollig" attitude, Judge Olann Kelleher said.

The judge imposed a two-month jail term on the accused for the patrol car incident, which occurred on December 22, 2021, at West End, Ballincollig.

Judge Kelleher imposed another two-month sentence on him for a separate offence of engaging in threatening behaviour in Cork City. The judge said both sentences could run concurrently.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher outlined the background to the two incidents at Cork District Court.

“Garda Michael Bohane was in an official patrol car and while on patrol [after midnight] on December 22, 2021, he encountered an intoxicated man running out in front of traffic.

“On observing the patrol car, he jumped on the bonnet and began striking the windscreen with his fist.

“He was extremely abusive, shouting ‘f***ing scumbags’ and ‘f***ing pigs’ at a time when there were other people present in the area.

“Garda Bohane realised at this at this point how intoxicated Cillian Barry was.

“He continued to shout abuse at Garda Bohane and others in the vicinity in a very threatening manner.”

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to being threatening and being drunk and a source of danger. He pleaded guilty to similar charges in respect of the second incident.

Second incident

“On November 10, 2022, at 11.20pm, an ambulance was called to Washington Street as Cillian Barry could not stand unaided and was intoxicated and shouting at the top of his voice.

“He told a group of people in the area he was going to kick the s**t out of them and ran at them with his fists up.

“These young men were not identified but appeared to be of college-going age and appeared quite frightened. He had to be restrained and arrested,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the 28-year-old man had spent nine weeks in Coolmine treatment centre. He said the accused apologised for his behaviour and was going through a very difficult period at the time.

“He is now in St Vincent’s hostel [at Anglesea Terrace, Cork], where they are trying to move him to more secure accommodation.”

The judge expressed concern about the fact the accused had seven previous convictions for being drunk and a danger and five for threatening behaviour.

“He can’t be jumping on top of Garda cars — ‘I’m the king of Ballincollig’ and that kind of stuff — he cannot behave like that,” Judge Olann Kelleher said.