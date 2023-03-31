Two men arrested in connection with  €1.36m cannabis seizure

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of 67.5kgs of cannabis with a street value of approximately €1.36m at locations in Dublin and Meath.
The drugs were discovered during the course of a a joint operation conducted by Revenue officials and gardaí on Friday.
The intelligence-led operation also involved officers from the national drug and organised crime bureau (GNDOCB), as well as drugs units based in Meath and in Coolock and Raheny in north Dublin.
The two arrested men, aged 45 and 39, are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act in a north Dublin Garda station.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.