Two men arrested in connection with  €1.36m cannabis seizure

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing
Two men arrested in connection with  €1.36m cannabis seizure

The herbal cannabis seized during Friday's operation. Picture: Garda Info

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 22:23
Steven Heaney

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of 67.5kgs of cannabis with a street value of approximately €1.36m at locations in Dublin and Meath.

The drugs were discovered during the course of a a joint operation conducted by Revenue officials and gardaí on Friday.

The intelligence-led operation also involved officers from the national drug and organised crime bureau (GNDOCB), as well as drugs units based in Meath and in Coolock and Raheny in north Dublin.

The two arrested men, aged 45 and 39, are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act in a north Dublin Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Man found guilty of Frankie Dunne murder on Boreenmanna Road Man found guilty of Frankie Dunne murder on Boreenmanna Road
Woman who sued pet shop over fall loses action for damages Woman who sued pet shop over fall loses action for damages
University of Limerick graduate wins appeal over voting rights in Seanad elections University of Limerick graduate wins appeal over voting rights in Seanad elections
drug seizureGardaiPlace: DublinPlace: Meath
<p>Kashief Ahmed, left and Syed Suhan, nephew and cousin of Seema Banu at the inquest into her death at Dublin District Coroner's Court on Friday. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins</p>

Man who murdered wife and children forced them to deny he hit them in video recording

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd