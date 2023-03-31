Three men arrested after €600k of cannabis seized in Dublin

Gardaí have seized more than €600,000 of cannabis herb and arrested three men in Dublin.
As part of Operation Tara targeting organised crime, officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force intercepted two vehicles in Balbriggan shortly before 2pm yesterday.
They discovered the drugs along with €15,000 in cash.
The three men arrested, who are aged 37, 40 and 44, were held under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a garda station in North County Dublin.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.