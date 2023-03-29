Man accused of robbing Cork post offices to be sent forward for trial

The book of evidence was served on a man facing nine charges arising out of alleged raids on three post office raids to get money to travel to America to meet his fiancée.

Fintan Tindley, of Loughmahon Avenue, Mahon, Cork, appeared again at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Sergeant John Kelleher served the book of evidence in court on the accused man’s solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin.

Mr Ó Donnabháin, said: “There is High Court bail on terms which unfortunately Mr Tindley cannot meet.”

Conditions include a €5,000 surety and cash bail of €500 and so far that has not been raised.

On the application of Sgt Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on April 17. It is anticipated a date may be set on that date for hearing the case.

Mr Tindley who was employed as a HSE homecare assistant, is charged with robbery of South Douglas Road Post Office on November 11, attempted robbery of the same premises on November 18 and robbery of Ballintemple Post Office on November 16, all dates relating to 2022.

Mr Tindley is charged with producing a knife at the post office on South Douglas Road on November 11 and again on November 18, and producing a knife at Ballintemple post office on November 16, 2022.

Death threat

He is charged with three counts of making a death threat on each occasion. In respect of November 11, the alleged death threat was against a man. The two other dates relate to similar charges against women.

These charges allege that “without lawful excuse, he made to a named person, a threat, intending the person to believe it would be carried out, to kill or cause the person serious harm, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

It previously emerged during court hearings the man accused of carrying out three post office raids was trying to get money to travel to America to meet his fiancée.

One of the grounds for the prosecution objecting to bail was the allegation he was a flight risk as he had travelled to the United States twice to meet up with a woman he met online and to whom he had become engaged and was planning to visit again.