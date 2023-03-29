Father and son accused of trespassing and assault during Cork eviction 

Father and son accused of trespassing and assault during Cork eviction 

Gardaí said the tenants in Cork were ejected by force.

Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 18:11
Liam Heylin

A Kerry man and his adult son who own a house in Cork allegedly ejected tenants from this house and the landlords have now been prosecuted for trespass, assault, and attempted theft of a phone.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court today that the alleged incident at the centre of the case occurred on August 11, 2022.

“At 8am on that date Daniel Lynch — accompanied by his son Donal — went to the property that they owned at 4 Nursery View, Glasheen Road, and changed the locks on the premises.

“They allegedly ejected the tenants by force and in the process allegedly assaulted a male and a female and attempted to steal a mobile phone from the male tenant,” Sgt Kelleher said.

The sergeant outlined the allegations so that Judge Olann Kelleher could decide if he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the cases at Cork District Court. The Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that the prosecution considered it a suitable case to be dealt with at district court level.

Having heard the brief outline of allegations, Judge Kelleher said he too would accept jurisdiction.

Defence barrister John Devlin asked for a copy of the prosecution evidence and any CCTV that might exist to be sent to the office of Joseph Cuddigan solicitor.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until May 5 for that purpose.

62-year-old Daniel Lynch from Moanmore, Castleisland, County Kerry, and his son, 32-year-old Donal Lynch of the same address, face the same four charges. They are charged with assaulting a man and a woman, attempting to commit theft — namely the man’s phone — and trespassing with intent to commit theft at the property at 4 Nursery View on Glasheen Road, Cork.

More in this section

Criminal Courts of Justice Childminder jailed for abusing boy, 7, has conviction overturned on appeal
Four Courts, Dublin Woman who alleges she suffered brain injury at birth in Limerick hospital settles action for €20.5m
Parents blame newborn's death on failures of Cork maternity hospital staff, inquest hears Parents blame newborn's death on failures of Cork maternity hospital staff, inquest hears
#CourtsEvictionsPlace: Cork
Four Courts, Dublin

Birth mother's appeal against adoption order for daughter to be heard by Supreme Court 

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd