Father and son accused of trespassing and assault during Cork eviction 

A Kerry man and his adult son who own a house in Cork allegedly ejected tenants from this house and the landlords have now been prosecuted for trespass, assault, and attempted theft of a phone.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court today that the alleged incident at the centre of the case occurred on August 11, 2022.

“At 8am on that date Daniel Lynch — accompanied by his son Donal — went to the property that they owned at 4 Nursery View, Glasheen Road, and changed the locks on the premises.

“They allegedly ejected the tenants by force and in the process allegedly assaulted a male and a female and attempted to steal a mobile phone from the male tenant,” Sgt Kelleher said.

The sergeant outlined the allegations so that Judge Olann Kelleher could decide if he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the cases at Cork District Court. The Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that the prosecution considered it a suitable case to be dealt with at district court level.

Having heard the brief outline of allegations, Judge Kelleher said he too would accept jurisdiction.

Defence barrister John Devlin asked for a copy of the prosecution evidence and any CCTV that might exist to be sent to the office of Joseph Cuddigan solicitor.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until May 5 for that purpose.

62-year-old Daniel Lynch from Moanmore, Castleisland, County Kerry, and his son, 32-year-old Donal Lynch of the same address, face the same four charges. They are charged with assaulting a man and a woman, attempting to commit theft — namely the man’s phone — and trespassing with intent to commit theft at the property at 4 Nursery View on Glasheen Road, Cork.