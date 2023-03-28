Three guns, ammunition, and drugs worth €177k seized in Dublin

Gardaí found the items on wasteland in the Finglas area
Three guns, ammunition, and drugs worth €177k seized in Dublin

The three guns seized were a scorpion machine pistol with magazine clip, ammunition, and silencer; a sig saur pistol with ammunition, and a RAK 63 machine and magazine clip.

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 22:16
Sally Gorman

Three firearms, ammunition, and drugs worth €177,000 have been seized during a search in Co Dublin.

Gardaí found the items around 3pm on Tuesday at various locations on vacant wasteland in the Finglas area, including a barrel that had been buried in the ground.

The three guns seized were a scorpion machine pistol with magazine clip, ammunition, and silencer; a sig saur pistol with ammunition, and a RAK 63 machine and magazine clip.

Cocaine with an estimated value of €92,000 and cannabis worth €85,000 were also seized.

The firearms will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for inspection and the drugs will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland. 

The search was conducted by gardaí from the Finglas Detective Unit supported by gardaí from the K District Task Force and the Garda Dog Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Singing legend Donovan facing charges of being drunk in charge of a vehicle in Cork Singing legend Donovan facing charges of being drunk in charge of a vehicle in Cork
Enoch Burke's brother tells judge: 'We are not in North Korea' Enoch Burke's brother tells judge: 'We are not in North Korea'
Arrest warrant issued for Cork woman convicted of three assaults Arrest warrant issued for Cork woman convicted of three assaults
gunsDrugsCrimePlace: Dublin
Three guns, ammunition, and drugs worth €177k seized in Dublin

Cocaine and cannabis worth over €190k seized in Tallaght

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd