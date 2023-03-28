Two men arrested after armed robbery of takeaways in Kildare

Two men have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two fast food restaurants in Kildare on Monday.
At around 8.30pm, gardaí responded to calls from the public after two businesses were robbed in Newbridge
Two men entered a fast food outlet and threatened staff members with a knife while demanding a sum of cash.
A short time later, officers were alerted to a robbery taking place at a fast food outlet on Charlotte Street, Newbridge.
Upon arrival, gardaí arrested two men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s.
Both men are currently detained at a Garda station in Kildare.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.