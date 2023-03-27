Sentencing of Brazilian who sold drugs in Cork city adjourned

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 21:00
Liam Heylin

Sentencing has been put back until June 1 in the case against a Brazilian national who was caught selling drugs in Cork city.

Gardaí obtained a warrant to search his home in the city and found over €7,000 worth of cannabis and a smaller stash of ecstasy.

The accused, who has been working in various jobs in Cork city, told gardaí he was sending home money to his family in Brazil.

The Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that they would accept the case going ahead at district court level only on a plea of guilty. Otherwise, the matter would have to be sent forward for trial by judge and jury.

Diego Martins Gomez who was living at an address at 89 Barrack Street, Cork, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug-dealing in respect of cannabis and a much smaller quantity of MDMA (ecstasy).

Background

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the case against Diego Martins Gomez.

“On January 10, 2022, Garda Eoin Harrington got a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act to search 89 Barrack Street in Cork city.

“At 5pm on that date, gardaí attended the house to execute this warrant. The door was opened (by another person living at the address) and the property searched comprehensively by gardaí.

“In one bedroom where the defendant resided, there was cannabis with a street value of €7,650 and ecstasy worth €200.

“Also seized was a small amount of cash, deal bags, and digital weighing scales.

“During the course of the search, Mr Gomes returned home to the property where he was arrested.” 

'Cooperated fully'

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said: “He is a 33-year-old single man from Brazil. He has been in Ireland for four years. He cooperated fully with the investigation.

“He signed a memo in the house and then went back to the garda station and made a full voluntary statement.

“He came to Ireland as a student on a visa but he then went into the workforce in various jobs. He has no previous convictions. I would ask for a probation report.

“His family were in difficulty at home and he was sending some money to his family.

Mr Burke asked for it to be put back for a probation report.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed but said: “€7,650 drugs — selling drugs in the city equals jail.” 

Judge Kelleher adjourned sentencing until June 1, 2023, to allow time for preparation of a probation report.

