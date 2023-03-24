Man arrested after €106k worth of cannabis seized in Waterford

A man in his 30s has been arrested after herbal cannabis worth over €106,000 was seized in Co. Waterford today.
As part of an intelligence-led joint operation, Revenue seized around 5.3kg of the drug with the help of The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.
The man is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at a Garda station in Co. Waterford and investigations are ongoing.
The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.
If anyone has any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue on 1800 295 295.