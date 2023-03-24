Man arrested after €106k worth of cannabis seized in Waterford

The seizure is part of Revenue’s targeting of organised crime groups
Man arrested after €106k worth of cannabis seized in Waterford

The man is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at a Garda station in Co. Waterford and investigations are ongoing. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 17:33
Sally Gorman

A man in his 30s has been arrested after herbal cannabis worth over €106,000 was seized in Co. Waterford today.

As part of an intelligence-led joint operation, Revenue seized around 5.3kg of the drug with the help of The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.

The man is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at a Garda station in Co. Waterford and investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If anyone has any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue on 1800 295 295. 

More in this section

Drugs Illustration Corkman's heroin habit so chronic 'I don’t know how he is alive', court told
Murder accused repeats claim two men 'compelled' him to move Frankie Dunne's remains Murder accused repeats claim two men 'compelled' him to move Frankie Dunne's remains
High Court approves final winding up of Quinn Insurance High Court approves final winding up of Quinn Insurance
#Drugs CrisisPlace: Waterford
Man arrested after €106k worth of cannabis seized in Waterford

Judge refuses to compel U2 Ltd to answer 'inappropriate' questions in copyright case

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd