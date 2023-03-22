Man who swore at shop assistant and spat at gardaí jailed for four months

A drunken man called a shop assistant a ‘fucking bitch’ and spat at gardaí as the city centre street was packed with Christmas shoppers. He has now he has been jailed for four months.

James Conway, age 48, of Old Farmhouse, Carrignafoy, Cobh, Co Cork, was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court to public order charges arising out of the case.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to incident, which occurred shortly after lunchtime on December 15 last.

“Gardaí were alerted by a member of the public of a disturbance in Centra on Oliver Plunkett Street.

“Gardaí arrived and met with the accused who was verbally abusing staff and refusing to pay for food items.

"The accused left the shop and continued to verbally abuse shop staff from out on the street, calling one shop assistant a f***ing bitch.

“He was highly intoxicated, unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.

“Gardaí subsequently arrested the accused who violently resisted arrest, hitting out at gardaí with his arms and legs also spat at one of the gardaí present.

“He had to be restrained for the safety of members of An Garda Síochána and the safety of members of the public, as Oliver Plunkett Street was packed with Christmas shoppers at the time.”

Conway pleaded guilty to resisting Garda John Greene, engaging in threatening behaviour, and being drunk and a danger.

He had 22 previous drunkenness convictions and seven for engaging in threatening behaviour — the most recently last May in Midleton District Court.

It was previously indicated by the defence that he recently had to receive serious medical attention for a horrific burn injury to his leg. He apologised for his behaviour on the night.