Man arrested as €2.4m worth of cocaine seized at Rosslare

Cocaine with an estimated value of over €2.4m was seized at Rosslare Europort on Saturday, by Revenue officers with assistance from detector dog Jasper.
Gardaí in Wexford have now arrested a man in his 30s linked to the incident. He is being detained at a station in the Eastern region.
Revenue officers seized more than 34kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of €2,404,000, following routine profiling of traffic arriving at the port.
The illegal drugs haul was discovered in a vehicle which was stopped and searched on arrival from Cherbourg, France into the Europort.
Using a mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Jasper, officers found the drugs in the overhead area in the cab of a Latvian-registered freight unit.
The man arrested was alone in the vehicle. He is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Gardaí said investigations are on-going. This significant seizure was part of Revenue’s work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.
Anyone with information about these or similar incidents can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.