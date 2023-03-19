Teen accused of leading gardaí on high-speed chase on wrong side of M50

A Dublin youth accused of leading gardaí on a high-speed car chase swerved between oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the M50, a court has heard.

Gardaí arrested Sean Carlyle, aged 18, of Derry Drive, Crumlin, and charged him with motor theft, criminal damage, and dangerous driving offences in connection with the incident at about 4.40pm on Friday.

He faced bail objections when he appeared at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

Garda Jeff Dolan said the teenager did not reply to some charges, but to others, he answered, “sorry about that” and “I’m really sorry, I should not have gone on the wrong side of the road”.

Garda Dolan alleged that when the accused was observed, he drove off and went on the wrong side of Walkinstown Roundabout before “a high-speed traffic pursuit”.

The garda told the court the teen was followed on to the Long Mile Rd and Naas Rd, later made his way to the M50, and “travelled southbound on the northbound lane”.

'Swerved between traffic'

Garda Dolan added that the car did not travel on the hard shoulder but “used lane one, two, and three, swerving between oncoming traffic”.

The court heard about further dangerous driving incidents in the west of the city.

It was also alleged the vehicle had fake registration plates and was abandoned after a collision.

The youth, dressed in a green tracksuit, white T-shirt, and runners, did not address the court.

Following a legal consultation, defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his “somewhat vulnerable” client was deferring his bail application.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded the youth in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on March 24. Legal aid was granted.