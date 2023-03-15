Man, 43, arrested in connection with €1.1m cannabis seizure

A joint operation was carried out targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group
Officers seized around 55kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.1m. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 21:58
Michelle McGlynn

An intelligence-led operation carried out on Wednesday has led to the seizure of 55kg of herbal cannabis.

A joint operation was carried out by the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

It was targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group believed to be operating in the Kildare area.

During the operation, Revenue officers seized cannabis with an estimated value of €1.1m.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged 43, who is currently being detained at a Garda station in Co Kildare.

drug seizure
