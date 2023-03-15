Trial of man accused of murdering his Cork wife adjourned after 'bump in the road'

The murder trial of James Kilroy, who admits killing his wife Valerie at their rural Co Mayo home, has been adjourned until Monday as it has "unforeseeably come to a bump in the road".

Park ranger Mr Kilroy, 49, with an address at Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo, is charged with murdering mother of three Valerie French Kilroy, 41, at their home on a date unknown between June 13, 2019, and June 14, 2019, both dates inclusive. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

After the trial was delayed for an hour on Wednesday morning, High Court judge Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring told the jury of 10 men and two women that a matter had arisen which had been unknown to all parties.

"No one is at fault, it is not something that could have been foreseen or dealt with. It has led to both parties needing further time," she said.

She added: "As you have seen, trials involve real people in real time, unlike what you watch on TV".

Ms Justice Ring said the matter would not be resolved on Wednesday and rather than bringing the jury back on Thursday "in the hope that matters are resolved", she asked them to return to court on Monday afternoon. "That will give all parties time to sort out the issues," she added.

The judge said the trial had "unforeseeably come to a bump in the road". "We are a long way from the end of the case. I wish you well over the long weekend," she said.

The Chief State Pathologist has told the murder trial that occupational therapist Ms French Kilroy died from ligature strangulation, blunt force trauma to the head and a stab wound to the neck.

Evidence has been given that gardaí found Valerie's body lying in the foetal position on the floor of a campervan with her bloodied hand protruding outside the sliding door and a child's car seat over her face.

Patrick Gageby SC, defending Mr Kilroy, has made a number of formal admissions to the court on behalf of his client including that he killed his wife Valerie.

The jury has heard that the defendant described to gardaí how he "waited in the long grass" at night for his wife to return home from a meeting with friends before silently carrying out a "dark and frenzied" attack.

The trial continues on Monday.