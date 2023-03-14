Corkman jailed for 'significant' sexual assault at knifepoint of wife

WARNING: Readers may find the following report upsetting

A 38-year-old man who sexually attacked his ex-partner at knifepoint was jailed for five years and nine months.

Garda Muireann Byrne said the crimes dated back to October 25, 2014, and he pleaded guilty more recently to charges of assault causing harm and sexual assault on his then partner.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath said at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork: “It was a significant assault and has caused significant harm to her. The culpability of the accused is high. A knife was produced.

“She was put through a very frightening experience. He threatened to take his own life at the scene. This can only have heightened the anxiety she had to endure.

“The appropriate headline sentence is at the higher end, particularly so, given production of the knife during the offending. The headline sentence is nine-and-a-half years.”

Mitigating factors including the plea of guilty, his difficult and tragic family background and the absence of previous sexual convictions were taken into consideration, and the last two-and-a-half years of the sentence were suspended. The remaining seven years then had the last 15 months suspended to take into consideration psychiatric history and drug and alcohol addiction, and to encourage rehabilitation. It was backdated to October 2021.

The victim said it was very convenient for the accused to have no memory of his actions and she wished she was able to forget it too.

Summary of assault

Garda Byrne said the accused returned home at 5am in an intoxicated condition on the occasion. Shortly before noon, there was an argument and he got extremely angry and told his partner to go back to the bedroom.

He punched her in the face and he started ripping off her clothes. She ran from the house in fear.

“He dragged her from the front gate up the rocky drive to the house causing her to bleed. She tried to calm him down. He told her, ‘Don’t try and run away from me, I have a knife’,” Garda Byrne said.

"He sexually assaulted her at knifepoint and said 'I know I am going to jail for this’. He said he did not know why he was doing this. He then put the knife to his own throat and threatened to take his own life.

The injured party managed to calm him down and got him some beer. At one stage she pretended to go to the toilet and escaped, driving off in the car outside the house.

Afterwards the accused admitted himself for psychiatric treatment which he received over the following two months. He then fled to the UK — where he worked under a different name — and was ultimately arrested there on a European arrest warrant.

The victim said: “I will never forget the terrifying day I was attacked in my own home as I begged and screamed for help.

I didn’t think I would get out alive. I remember the fear and helplessness and the uncertainty about how it would all end for me. I was so glad the children were not in the house at the time.

She concluded by thanking Garda Muireann Byrne, Garda Catherine McCarthy and Sergeant Derek Mulcahy, family, friends and Support After Crime Services.

Ray Boland, defence senior counsel, submitted that the plea of guilty was of significance, sparing the injured party the necessity of the matter going to trial. He said the accused had a very serious history of abuse of alcohol and other substances.

“He is genuinely remorseful. He has no contact with his children now through his own fault,” Mr Boland said.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.