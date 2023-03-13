Inquest into paedophile's death in prison to examine cell allocation

The policy for allocating cells is to be examined as part of an inquest into a prisoner's death from blunt force trauma over a decade ago in the Midlands prison.

A preliminary hearing was held in Laois County Coroner's Court in Portlaoise on Monday to discuss the inquest into the death of Clare sex offender Sean Leamy, who died in a shared cell in the prison on February 12, 2013.

An autopsy found the 61-year-old had died of cardiac arrest, precipitated by blunt force trauma to the head and trunk. His injuries included a laceration over his eyebrow and on the back of his head. He also had blood coming from his mouth.

The Irish Examiner revealed last month that his death still has not gone to a full inquest, even though the Garda investigation into his death had concluded.

Coroner Eugene O’Connor said expects the full inquest into the death to take place at the end of May or start of June.

He told Monday's hearing: “I have a letter from An Garda Siochána as of last November saying there will be no prosecution.

“There might be some merit in considering the depositions that are there, considering that what could be put before the inquest wouldn’t prejudice any future prosecution, however remote that might be.”

A report published by the then-Inspector of Prisons, Judge Michael Reilly, raised concerns that Leamy was sharing a cell with a younger inmate who was making hooch in their cell. He had been moved to the cell just three weeks before his death.

Mr O’Connor said the cell allocation policy at the prison will also form part of the inquest — including the current policy and the one in place at the time of Leamy’s death.

The coroner is seeking the medical assessment of Leamy done by medical staff on his committal to prison, as well as the CCTV footage and the log from the prison landing where Leamy died.

Mr O’Connor added: “This case has been reopened from time to time, hoping that some information would come to hand.”

Leamy was due for release in October 2016, having been sentenced in May 2012 to six years after pleading guilty to sexually abusing five boys over a 27-year period.

He was also serving a sentence after pleading guilty in January 2012 to 50 charges relating to theft and larceny from Clare County Council, arising out of the sale of graves in Clonlea cemetery in Kilkishen.