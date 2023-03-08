Cork motorist hit his own gates in effort to avoid gardaí investigating drink-driving

A 43-year-old motorist struck his own automated gates as he drove home to get away from gardaí investigating suspected drink-driving and also allegedly tried to release his dogs to attack the gardaí.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said Ivan Parke was pleading guilty to a number of charges arising out of the incident but said there would have been a dispute in relation to the allegation about the dogs. He also submitted there was no specific charge in relation to the dogs.

Ivan Parke, of Alderbrook, Lehenaghmore, Cork, said he would do anything rather than go to jail at Cork District Court. Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a suspended sentence, community service order, hundreds of euro in fines and a four-year driving disqualification.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “On June 18, 2021, gardaí saw him driving a silver Mitsubishi Outlander jeep at speed near his home.

“Gardaí activated blue lights for the vehicle to stop, which it did briefly before accelerating at speed into the driveway as gardaí approached. He collided with the automated gates at what was his own house. He got out of the driver’s seat.

“Gardaí engaged with him. Mr Parke became extremely violent and aggressive when cautioned about suspicions of drink-driving. He attempted to get into his house and told gardaí they were not arresting him.

He violently resisted.He lashed out. Multiple Garda units had to attend to assist in restraining him. He tried to release his dogs to attack gardaí.

“While in custody he refused to provide a sample. He was placed in a cell. The resulting criminal damage consisted of him urinating on the cell door,” Sgt Lyons said.

“There is a debate about the dogs,” Mr Buttimer said. The defendant said they were only pups.

15 previous convictions

Sgt Lyons said the accused had 15 previous convictions, including one for drink-driving, four for being drunk and a danger and five for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Mr Buttimer said: “It is a bad series of elements of his behaviour. He was at home minding children. Not expecting to have to drive. His wife called upon him to ask him to collect her because she could not get transport from wherever she was.

“He was very close to home when gardaí saw him. His behaviour — he accepts — was intolerable and his actions obstructive. There is no charge for allegedly releasing the dogs on the guards.

“He is apologetic for his behaviour. He never intended any of this. He is sorry for the whole episode — start to finish. I have spoken to this man five or six times about this disaster.”

Charges to which Parke pleaded guilty included obstruction, failing to give a sample when required under the Road Traffic Act and three counts of careless driving.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “This was thuggery, aggressive and showed no consideration for other people. It was very unusual and frightening behaviour on the public road.”

He was given a four-month suspended sentence, 200 hours of community service, €600 in fines and a four-year driving ban.