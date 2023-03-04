Man arrested and €116k worth of drugs seized in Drogheda bust

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing
Gardaí in Drogheda have seized in excess of €116,000 worth of drugs and arrested one man as part of a search operation in Louth today Saturday 4th March, 2023.

Sat, 04 Mar, 2023 - 23:00
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Louth have arrested one man and seized more than €116,000 worth of drugs as part of Operation Tara and Operation Stratus on Saturday.

The Louth Divisional Drug Unit executed two search warrants in Drogheda and surrounding areas in an operation targetting the growth, sale and supply of drugs.

During the first search, executed early on Saturday morning, cannabis worth around €22,600 was seized, along with €4,280 in cash. No arrests were made during this search.

As part of the second search, a man in his mid-30s was arrested and 60 cannabis plants worth €48,000, along with rock methamphetamine worth €45,6000 was seized.

The drugs have been sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland.

The man was taken to Drogheda garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

