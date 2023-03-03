Cork farmer given less than three weeks to sell 80 animals left in 'chronic neglect'

A farmer has until March 21 to sell his remaining stock after failing to overturn a decision by Department of Agriculture inspectors, who had discovered a number of dead animals on his property.

Ronald Gill of Meelin, Bandon in Co. Cork had challenged an initial decision by local inspectors that he move on his approximately 80 Aberdeen Angus cattle, claiming the timeframe was unreasonable and the original decision was unwarranted.

At the appeal hearing at Bandon District Court, Judge James McNulty heard that the original order had been served on Mr Gill on January 13 last, directing that the animals be moved off the farm through sale or slaughter by January 24, and that in the meantime the animals be provided with four bales of silage per day.

A third direction, that Mr Gill remove the carcasses of dead animals from his property, was not challenged in court.

Departmental veterinary inspector Michael Kelleher gave evidence that a complaint had been received on December 14 of a dead animal on Mr Gill’s farm,

Inspections

With his inspector colleague, Edward Myers, he visited the farm and met Mr Gill, who led them to the dead animal, which Mr Kelleher estimated had died three or four days previously.

The inspectors then found the remains of two other animals, one of which was “skeletal” and had a tractor parked in front of it.

Mr Kelleher said he observed other animals were in very poor body condition, that slurry was overflowing and housing was filthy, while animals had access to fields in which there was little growth and which was poached in some areas.

He said cattle were receiving meal feed and there was access to water, but by subsequent inspections a water pump had broken, meaning at that point animals could only access water from a stream. There were no reserves of silage, hay or straw.

BVD and TB testing was also overdue. Mr Kelleher said he had seen My Gill’s animals in previous years, when the situation “would have been better”, adding: “Things were clearly deteriorating”.

On a second visit on January 6, three of Mr Gill’s animals were on a neighbouring farm and three other dead animals were found. The carcasses from the previous visit were also still present and there was no hay or straw, although beet was being provided. By another inspection on January 13, Mr Kelleher said: “Nothing had been done that we had looked for.”

Notice to dispose of animals

The inspectors issued the three notices under the Animal Health and Welfare Act, with Mr Kelleher stating: “We had no hesitation that this was the most appropriate course of action.” He said Mr Gill’s herd had grown over recent years from approximately 40 or 50 animals to 80. The notices meant Mr Gill was to have disposed of the animals by 9pm on January 24.

By that date inspectors found 20 bales of silage were now on the farm although Mr Kelleher said he suspected the animals had opened one themselves and had done the same with the netting covering a large bale of straw. “The level of progress was not enough for me,” he told the court.

He said:

It would be one of the worst one percentile of farms that I would be visiting.

The court heard the TB test was done, bar 10 animals that could not be brought in, and Mr Gill had been facilitated to sell four animals since the notices were served. But Mr Kelleher said another dead bovine had been found at the farm the previous day.

Mr Myers said there was variation in body condition but a large number of animals were “emaciated”, some were unregistered and the ground was “reddened”.

Mr Gill, who represented himself after his solicitor came off record, cross-examined both men and also gave evidence. He said his cattle were dying of a virus. “The vets cannot identify the virus,” he said. “If they could and a vaccine was available I could vaccinate them."

Mr Kelleher said no evidence had been produced of this. Mr Gill also said: “I do not want to make the houses hospitable to they [the cattle] do not stay inside, so they feed and leave.” He said this was also with the aim of the animals not congregating inside.

Mr Gill also said the timeframe for testing the cattle was very short, and that he had trouble sourcing silage and had been using feed which was acceptable during the previous fodder crisis. He also said he had been “bullied” by the inspectors and denied that his land was poached.

Ruling

Judge McNulty said Mr Gill was “highly intelligent” but said he found the evidence of the inspectors to be “credible and convincing”. The judge said Mr Gill had not honoured the initial agreements to make improvements and said that photos handed into court of some animals were “upsetting to view”.

“I do not think there is anybody in this courtroom who would not see these pictures and not be appalled at such neglect,” he said. “There is not a farmer in Ireland who would want to be associated with such chronic neglect.”

The court directed compliance with the notice, with Mr Gill now having until 5pm on March 21 to sell his animals.