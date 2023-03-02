Man who threw acid in Limerick woman's face jailed for 11-and-a-half years

A 39-year-old man who threw acid on to a woman’s face, poured boiling water over her back, and set fire to her home as she lay seriously injured, was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison on Thursday.

As he jailed Christopher Stokes of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick, Mr Justice Michael McGrath said: “This was a sustained, vicious, prolonged, and frightening assault which has left her with ongoing injuries of a psychological and physical nature.”

Simone Lee, 43, said: “I just felt I was a victim and I am not a victim, I am a survivor… I’m like ‘Wow!’ I felt through this whole trial, that it was like a chain around my neck and now it’s just cut, I’m free, I can live my life — that’s all I wanted to do.”

The judge described the accused man’s behaviour as cruel and the threats he made as sinister.

Stokes pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork to charges of causing serious harm to Ms Lee on May 11, 2021, at the house in Garryowen, to arson, and threatening to kill or cause serious harm to 73-year-old Timothy Fehin on the same occasion.

Mr Justice McGrath imposed 12 years with the last six months suspended on the charge of assault causing serious harm to Ms Lee, six years for threatening to kill Mr Fehin, and seven and a half years for arson — all sentences to run concurrently.

Attempted murder charge withdrawn

The judge referred to the prosecution’s intention to withdraw the charge of attempted murder which had been brought previously against the accused.

Mr Justice McGrath said that all of the charges against Stokes were serious and he said there were sinister threats that Ms Lee and Mr Fehin took seriously.

Stokes had said: “I am going to kill the two of you. I am going to cut you up and kill the two of you.”

Mr Fehin managed to push away the fridge freezer the accused had used to block the door to stop them leaving and he got out of the flat eventually, but Ms Lee only got out much later when she woke to find her home had been set on fire and cardboard had been thrown on top of her.

A neighbour saw her walking out of the burning property and described her beaten and bloodied face as looking like a football and that she was shaking badly.

Because of the acid thrown in her face it was over three days before she could see again and she had a real fear at the time that she would end up blind. She was in hospital for more than two months.

“After the arson she lost her home where she had lived happily for four years. She misses her flat and is now in temporary accommodation. She is scared to move on in her personal life and mistrustful of people.

Details of this assault are with her every day. He told her she was worthless, that no one would miss her.

“She hopes to be a positive impact on others and is proud she is here. She said she is obviously not a victim but a survivor, which bears testimony to her courage and fortitude.

“A person’s home should be a place of safety and sanctuary and not a place where one would expect to be attacked,” Mr Justice McGrath said.

There was another injured party in the case, 73-year-old Mr Fehin, who was threatened that he would be killed and buried on his own land.

“He was never so frightened in his life. He was so frightened he was unable to help Ms Lee. The fact that he could not help her still haunts him. He thinks about it every day," the judge said.

Mr Justice said that mitigating factors that reduced the possible sentence on Stokes included his plea of guilty, albeit a plea made at “the last minute”, his apology and remorse “again somewhat belatedly”, his own personal circumstances where he has three young children with his former partner, and a previous life “free of serious offending”.

Survivor's reaction

Ms Lee said the sentence was appropriate and that the next person thinking about behaving in this way might stop and think.

"He had a choice to stop and he didn’t and he stayed until he thought I was dead.”

She described him as “a scumbag, an animal”.

In relation to advice to any woman who might be in a vulnerable situation she said: “Just watch out for things like changing passwords on phones, trying to control your friends. That’s how it started.

"I didn’t realise that was coercive control… trying to isolate me. But he never tried anything on me, that’s why I thought he was a friend.

"Trying to isolate me from all my friends, my friends calling up to saying, ‘why did you block us?’ and I said I never blocked ye and it just went on and on and then look how it ended up.

“Going to Coolmine was like the best thing I ever did for myself. I would never have been able to do this otherwise and I got my voice back.

“(Before that) I thought I was dead. He kept on saying to me that I was dead that nobody would miss me, nobody would look for me that he was going to chop me up and bury me in Charleville. None of that ever went away, I remember everything.”

She advised anyone else in her situation: “Reach out to a family member, tell somebody. It’s not okay, it’s very wrong, I wish I had done that — if I had rung one of my brothers or sisters and said this is what he is doing, they would have said ‘go, get rid of him’.

"My dad was after dying that November and I was very vulnerable. He often saw me cry for my dad and he preyed on all that.”

In relation to gardaí in Limerick who investigated the case, she said: “They were very good to me. The first time I went up to Dublin, I was in the back of the car, I was in the fetal position, I was saying ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do this’. They never said you have to do this.

“One day I said ‘Do you know what, I’ve been in fear long enough, I’m doing this’. And when I went up and stopped him getting bail.

“I’m just so happy it’s over. And I have a life, I should be dead, I should be dead — really — I woke under a load of furniture. I don’t know how I got out, I just ran for my life.”