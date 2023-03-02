Heroin addict on drugs charges gave up his bed in Cork Simon for someone 'more in need'

Accused charged with having drugs in his possession for his own use and on another occasion being intoxicated to the extent that he was a danger to himself or others
Accused told judge his problem was with heroin. File picture

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 21:00
Liam Heylin

A man with a heroin addiction gave up his bed at Cork Simon Community  and slept rough on the streets because he believed there was someone who needed the bed more than he did.

Cathal Moore, whose only address was care of Cork Simon Community, appeared before Cork District Court for having drugs in his possession for his own use and on another occasion being intoxicated to the extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

The 27-year-old had the case against him put back for sentence until May 23 by Judge Olann Kelleher.

The incident of intoxication occurred at St Paul’s Avenue in Cork City on January 23.

The charge of possessing alprazolam for his own use dated back to August 6, 2022, when he was stopped and searched in Cork city by Garda Shane Hayes.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said on behalf of the young man: “He gave up his bed in Simon for someone he felt was in more need than he was and he went sleeping on the street.” 

Judge Kelleher asked the young man about his addiction difficulties. Cathal Moore said his problem was with heroin.

Mr Burke said: “The young man does want to get help.” 

Judge Kelleher said: “I will put it back for a probation report. They might put you in touch with services that could help with your addiction.”

