Man jailed for 'vicious' acid attack on Limerick woman and pouring boiling water over her

The 39-year-old man who threw acid on to a woman’s face, poured boiling water over her back and set fire to her home as she lay seriously injured, was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison on Thursday.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath said as he jailed Christopher Stokes of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick: “This was a sustained, vicious, prolonged and frightening assault which has left her with ongoing injuries of a psychological and physical nature.”