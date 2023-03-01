DPP given two months to issue directions or case against ex-Cork councillor will be struck out

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would strike out the case on April 26 if the DPP directions were not available.
Some bail conditions were relaxed against Joseph O'Donovan (pictured), formerly known as Gary O’Flynn. File picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 17:11
Liam Heylin

The case against a former Fianna Fáil councillor for allegedly harassing a woman in Cork city will be struck out in two months if no directions are forthcoming from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, asked for the case to be struck out on Wednesday, but the judge said he would not do so until the next occasion — if directions are not given by the DPP.

Because the case has been before the court for several months some bail conditions were relaxed, on the application of Mr Buttimer. The accused must reside at his home in Melvindale House, Coolowen, Blarney, and have no contact, direct or indirect, with the alleged injured party in the case. 

However, a curfew and requirements to sign at a garda station were removed from his bail conditions.

Joseph O’Donovan, formerly known as Gary O’Flynn, is charged contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, for the alleged offences between July 30 and August 6 of this year at a location in Cork city.

