Man arrested after entering home with hammer and injuring occupants

A man has been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Co Donegal last night.
At around 7.55pm, the man, armed with a hammer, entered a home in Glenard Park and assaulted its occupants.
A woman in her 40s, and a man in his 20s, were injured during the incident.
Gardaí located the man a short time later. He was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Buncrana District Court this morning.