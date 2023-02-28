Man arrested after entering home with hammer and injuring occupants

A woman in her 40s, and a man in his 20s, were injured during the incident.
The man was later arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station.

Sally Gorman

A man has been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Co Donegal last night.

At around 7.55pm, the man, armed with a hammer, entered a home in Glenard Park and assaulted its occupants.

Gardaí located the man a short time later. He was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Buncrana District Court this morning.

