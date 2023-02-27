Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal assault in Kilkenny

A man, aged in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and his being held for questioning at Kilkenny Garda Station
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal assault in Kilkenny

Investigating gardaí are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area and no further information is available. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 21:26
Greg Murphy

A man has been arrested following the fatal assault of another man in a residential area of Kilkenny city on Monday.

The man was found at a house in Meadow Way on the Castlecomer road at around 6pm this evening and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, aged in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and his being held for questioning at Kilkenny Garda Station.

The body remains at the scene which is currently closed off for a technical examination. The State Pathologist and Coroner have been notified.

Investigating gardaí are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area and no further information is available.

More in this section

Afghan who claims to be a minor brings court action over being left homeless Afghan who claims to be a minor brings court action over being left homeless
Corkman acquitted of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter  Corkman acquitted of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter 
Inmate 'making a habit of' destroying toilets at Cork Prison, says judge Inmate 'making a habit of' destroying toilets at Cork Prison, says judge
Mobile Phone Use

'Please get rid of the video': Gardaí release texts in sextortion awareness campaign

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd