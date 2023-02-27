Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal assault in Kilkenny

A man has been arrested following the fatal assault of another man in a residential area of Kilkenny city on Monday.
The man was found at a house in Meadow Way on the Castlecomer road at around 6pm this evening and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man, aged in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and his being held for questioning at Kilkenny Garda Station.
The body remains at the scene which is currently closed off for a technical examination. The State Pathologist and Coroner have been notified.
Investigating gardaí are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area and no further information is available.