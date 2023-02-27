Inmate 'making a habit of' destroying toilets at Cork Prison, says judge

A prisoner in Cork smashed a cell in a frenzy that saw him ripping the toilet from the floor and when the judge was told he had two convictions for the same thing she remarked: “You seem to be making a habit of it.”

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said Trevor O’Sullivan was in Cork Prison on February 1, 2022.

“He was in a cell where he caused damage totalling €2,600.

“The toilet was ripped from the floor and smashed against the wall. The sink was smashed. So was the television and a double-laminated window.

“It was reported by the prison authorities to the prison authorities at Watercourse Road.

“Trevor O’Sullivan was interviewed. He made a full admission to damaging the cell.

“He has 77 previous convictions. He has two previous for damaging a cell while in custody,” Det Sgt O’Sullivan said.

For one of those previous for damaging a cell he got a six-month sentence, for the other he got nine months.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said: “He would be a chronic drug addict. He has a lot of difficulties in his life. He was not working at the time.”

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said the 44-year-old’s addictions unfortunately extended to heroin during various times in his life.

He is now trying to organise residential drug treatment for when he gets out of custody.

Ms McCarthy said the defendant was on 23-hour lockdown in prison.

Judge Helen Boyle commented: “You have 77 previous convictions including two for exactly the same offence.

You destroyed a cell required for you and for others. You seem to be making a habit of it. It is not to be acceptable. If you come before the court again for this offence you will get an even longer sentence.”

The judge imposed a sentence of 18 months, with the last six months suspended.

Crime spree

The sentence will run concurrently with a recent sentence of four and a half years for a burglary spree.

In the burglary case against Trevor O’Sullivan, of no fixed address, Detective Garda Liz Harrington outlined the background to what she described as a crime spree that took place in the early hours of November 16 2021.

“On the same night at Ballyfeard, the injured party and her husband and three children they were awoken at 4.30… She went downstairs and saw the defendant standing in her kitchen clutching her handbag. She asked for her handbag back. He did and he ran out the door,” Det Garda Harrington said.

Judge Boyle said an aggravating factor in the burglary case was the fact that the individual offences were part of a crime spree on one night. The fact that homes were occupied at the time was also an aggravating factor, the judge said.