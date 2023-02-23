Corkman jailed for making death threat to man over job application

A three-month jail term was imposed on a 37-year-old man who admitted making a death threat against someone who told him he could not assist him with information on a job application.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence on David Sheehan (also known as DJ Sheehan) of Station Road, Millstreet, Co Cork, at Cork District Court.

The accused spent the past week remanded in custody on the charge and now has pleaded guilty to making the death threat.

Defence solicitor Killian McCarthy said when the defendant was interviewed, he immediately admitted what he said and apologised for it. The solicitor said Detective Garda Mossie Leahy had expressed the view he did not believe the defendant would act on the threats.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the complainant received a call on March 8, 2022, on his work phone from DJ Sheehan.

He knew him as a man who had been employed previously as a sub-contractor on a site in Ringaskiddy. The defendant previously told the complainant he had applied for a job from the main contractor and wanted him (the complainant) to make enquiries on his behalf in relation to this application.

“He told DJ Sheehan he could not help him with his enquiries as the interview process was being conducted by an external agency.

“On the morning of March 8, 2022, he phoned him and said: ‘You’d better find out what’s going on’.

“Again he told him he could not help him and informed him who was carrying out the recruitment process and not to contact him again.

“It is alleged that DJ Sheehan then said: ‘I’ll ring you back this evening and you’d better have an answer for me’, before hanging up.

“He received three more calls between 5.30pm and 6 pm. The complainant did not answer the calls but three voicemails were left.”

It was alleged by Sgt Kelleher that the voicemails said:

“How did you put it again – the sh** is about to hit the fan. I’ll see you in the morning, bud. Best of luck.”

“Hi, my name is David John Sheehan, Station Road, Millstreet, Co Cork, P51 9P4 or some sh** like that anyway. I’m going to admit it. I’m going to be parked outside f***ing [complainant’s] house tomorrow morning. If he leaves his house trying to go to work I’m going to smash his f***ing head in. Ok, bye.”

“See you in the morning [name], be ready boy.”

The complainant said the defendant was parked outside his house the following morning.

The accused was charged by Detective Garda Mossie Leahy on February 14 with making a threat to kill him or cause the complainant serious harm on March 8 2022.

Now he has pleaded guilty to the offence.

Previous charges of making menacing phone calls — in relation to the same alleged facts — were withdrawn by the State when the death threat charge was brought against him.