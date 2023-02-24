Man found guilty of raping sister six times in family home

A jury of five women and seven men found a man guilty of raping his own sister six times at the family home in the south west of the country over 20 years ago.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath remanded the convicted man in custody for sentencing at the Central Criminal Court on March 10.

The accused was put on trial on 26 counts on the indictment, including various rape allegations and sexual assaults when he was a teenager.

The jury returned with unanimous guilty verdicts on six counts of rape and not guilty verdicts on the remaining charges.

'The family was very fractured'

Prosecution senior counsel Siobhán Lankford said the offences started in December 2000 and ceased in July 2002.

"The accused is her brother. He is six years older than her.

“Family life was difficult. The family was very fractured. There was domestic violence in the house.”

The jury was told that the father moved out when their mother got a barring order but he returned when the order expired and their mother then moved out.

Ms Lankford said this was a significant moment in the household and there was a lot of emotion and aggravation around that Christmas of 2000.

Ms Lankford said this was when the sexual abuse of the complainant by her brother commenced.

“This became a regular event and she was raped about two times a week for the next number of months up to July 2002,” Ms Lankford said.

The complainant told a friend what happened and the allegations then came to the attention of her own parents.

“She was seen in Tusla and the state became involved,” Ms Lankford said.

A victim impact statement will be presented at the sentencing hearing in March.