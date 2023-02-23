Ongoing trial delays sentencing of Corkman for hammer attack until June

The hammer attack left a 29-year-old man with serious head injuries
Ian Horgan (pictured) pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing serious harm to Hassan Baker and assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan. File picture: Andy Gibson

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 18:56
Liam Heylin

A 38-year-old man will be sentenced on June 20 for a hammer attack at a house in Cork city that left a 29-year-old man with serious head injuries.

Judge Helen Boyle said sentencing of Ian Horgan could not take place because the court was taken up with an ongoing trial and it was estimated that the evidence and submissions at the sentencing hearing may take up to one-and-a-half hours.

Emmet Boyle, barrister, said that he had discussed with the accused the prospect of the matter being adjourned for a lengthy period. “I have explained the broad reality (about time not being available to the court at the moment) and he completely accepts the situation,” Mr Boyle said.

Horgan previously confessed to the count of assault causing serious harm to the victim. Ian Horgan also admitted a charge of assault causing harm to the injured party’s mother.

Ian Horgan of no fixed address and formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, County Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing serious harm to Hassan Baker on March 26 at McCurtain Villas, Cork, and assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan, who is in her 60s.

Detective Sergeant Mick O’Halloran brought the charges initially against the defendant. It was reported at the time that the injured party, Mr Baker, was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for serious head injuries and that his mother also received treatment in hospital.

#CourtsPlace: CorkPerson: Ian Horgan
