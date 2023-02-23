Pensioner was afraid to go out as she felt injuries made her 'fearsome looking', court told

Teresa Ruddy had suffered nasty facial injuries including a fracture of her nose and two black eyes
Pensioner was afraid to go out as she felt injuries made her 'fearsome looking', court told

The damages award and full costs of the action were ordered against Eircom, which trades as Eir. File picture: RollingNews.ie

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 14:12
Ray Managh

A 72-year-old pensioner, who suffered a broken nose in a fall, was afraid to socialise because she felt her two black eyes made her “fearsome looking,” a judge has been told.

Judge James McCourt, awarding Teresa Ruddy €30,000 damages against Eircom, said in the Circuit Civil Court she had suffered nasty facial injuries which, even after they had healed, had caused her difficulty when blowing her nose.

Barrister Kevin Callan, who appeared with Padraig Ferry of Ferry’s Solicitors for Ms Ruddy, told Judge McCourt she had been walking on a footpath near her Terenure home when she tripped on the exposed lip of a steel cover on a phone chamber.

Eircom, which trades as Eir, and Dublin City Council had both been sued by Ms Ruddy in a €60,000 personal injuries claim. Judge McCourt told barrister John Doherty, who appeared with law agent Berni Fleming on behalf of the council, that he was dismissing the claim against the local authority with an order for costs in the council’s favour.

“It is obviously clear from the evidence that this accident would not have happened in the manner described if the lid on the chamber had been properly fitted in place,” Judge McCourt said.

He said it was raised above its housing and concrete surround and Ms Ruddy, of Cremorne, Greenmount Road, Terenure, Dublin 6, had been caused to trip and fall straight forward onto the footpath.

Holding Eircom fully responsible for the accident, Judge McCourt said Ms Ruddy had suffered nasty facial injuries including a fracture of her nose and, from a photograph he had seen, two black eyes. The damages award and full costs of the action were ordered against Eircom.

Ms Ruddy, who was 67 at the time of the accident in November 2017, said she had fallen face down and had to have paper stitches placed on her nose in hospital.

Mr Cliff Beirne, consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon who treated her at his facial injuries clinic, said in a report there fortunately had been no requirement, cosmetically or functionally, for surgical intervention.

Judge McCourt heard there had been much stress, trauma, pain, discomfort and anxiety caused to Ms Ruddy, particularly over the pre- and post-Christmas period in 2017.

More in this section

Three appear in Bantry court on drugs charges after seizure of substances worth €645k Three appear in Bantry court on drugs charges after seizure of substances worth €645k
Three arrested and €645k of drugs seized following searches in Cork Three arrested and €645k of drugs seized following searches in Cork
Sentencing of Corkman tracked down by 'vigilante paedophile-hunting group' further delayed Sentencing of Corkman tracked down by 'vigilante paedophile-hunting group' further delayed
#CourtsPlace: DublinPerson: Teresa RuddyOrganisation: EirOrganisation: Eircom
<p>Forensic officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, where off-duty PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire</p>

Three men arrested in connection with attempted murder of PSNI officer

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd