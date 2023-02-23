Three arrested and €645k of drugs seized following searches in Cork and Dublin

A woman, aged in her 50s and two men in their 30s, were arrested as part of the investigation
Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 11:25
Mairead Sheehy

Three people have been arrested and drugs valued at €645,000 were seized following search operations in Cork and Dublin on Thursday.

Gardaí attached to Bantry Garda Station, Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit, and Store Street Garda Station seized €645,000 of cannabis and cannabis related products.

The search was completed with assistance from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the Department of Health.

All drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A woman, aged in her 50s and two men in their 30s, were arrested as part of the investigation.

They were detained at Garda Stations in West Cork and Cork City and have since been charged.

They are scheduled to appear before Bantry District Court on Thursday morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

