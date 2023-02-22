Married Corkman charged with raping family member four times

A 36-year-old married man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with raping a family member on four occasions dating back 15 to 20 years.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case would ultimately proceed to the Central Criminal Court under a book of evidence or by way of signed pleas of guilty.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said: “A book will be required.” Detective Garda Eimear Brennan of the Protective Services Unit said there was no garda objection to bail but that conditions were sought.

They consisted of signing on once a week at his local garda station, residing at his own address in Cork, having no contact with the contact or other named family members and finally the surrender of his passport and an undertaking not to apply for new travel documents.

The detective said that as a result of the charges being brought, the defendant’s circumstances had changed and because of particular factors in his own life he would be a flight risk.

Mr Buttimer said all but the passport condition was accepted and he rejected the prosecution suggestion, saying it would take over two years for the matter to get to trial in the Central Criminal in Ireland. He said that the passport condition would effectively make the accused “a prisoner in Ireland for two years”.

Mr Buttimer said the defendant was interviewed by gardaí in relation to these allegations 16 or 17 months ago and he could have fled anytime since then but he remained in the jurisdiction. The solicitor added that the defendant presented voluntarily on Wednesday to be prosecuted.

Judge Kelleher decided on the disputed bail condition in relation to the passport that the accused could keep his passport but would be required to notify Det. Garda Brennan or other officers of the Protective Services Unit 14 days before he intended to travel out of the country and of his return date.

There are four charges of rape and two of sexual assault. It is alleged that the 36-year-old raped a younger family member and sexually assaulted her between April 2003 and December 2008.

The case was adjourned until April 5 for preparation and service of a book of evidence.