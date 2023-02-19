Armed Cork robber warned staff against ‘any heroics’

A Cork man who robbed a shop of cash and tobacco while armed with a knife tried to rob medicines from a pharmacy, passing a note to a member of staff threatening them and warning against ‘any heroics’.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a total jail term of three years with the last six months suspended. This is consecutive to 13 months, which is a reactivated suspended sentence for another matter against 38-year-old Shane O’Donoghue of Leesdale, Model Farm Road, Cork.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor said the crimes were committed at around 4pm on May 23, 2022.

Det Garda O’Connor said: “We responded to a call to Hickey’s pharmacy on Tory Top Road in Ballyphehane. We met with staff who were in a frightened and panicked state.

“A note was presented by Shane O’Donoghue to a staff member informing them they were being robbed.

“The note specified a list of medications that he wanted. He promised not to hurt any staff member if his demands were met.

“He said in the note that he knew where some of the staff lived and advised against any heroics. He advised her not to ring the guards or to press a panic alarm.

“The member of staff enquired of him some details about the medications he was looking for and he became frustrated and aggressive.

“He was wearing a high-vis jacket. He opened it up and appeared to be reaching for something.

“Another member of staff rang 999 and another pressed the panic alarm at this stage.

Knife threat

“Shane O’Donoghue fled from the store. A short time later a man matching the same description arrived at Centra at Deanroche’s Cross, which is nearby. He produced a knife and demanded the contents of the till. The staff member took a step back.

“He placed the contents of the till into a bag and also demanded tobacco. He fled from the store. He was pursued but he turned around and faced them (his pursuers) with a knife raised, causing them to pause. He made good his escape.

“Gardaí searched the area and he was found in possession of cash and tobacco.

“He has 59 previous convictions including one from the circuit court for robbery and two for Section 15 (sale or supply of) drugs.

“He was heavily addicted to drugs — heroin specifically at the time. He has an ongoing struggle with heroin which has brought him to where he is.”

Shane O’Donoghue pleaded guilty to robbery of €340 and €64 worth of tobacco from Centra and attempted robbery at Hickey’s pharmacy.

Judge Helen Boyle said: “Staff were put in fear, you were agitated, you told them it was a hold-up and not to try any heroics.

“I accept this was a traumatic event for the owners and the people who worked there.”

The judge imposed the same sentence for the robbery and attempted robbery, namely three years with the last six months suspended. This is consecutive to 13 months, which is a reactivated suspended sentence from an earlier offence.

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said: “He pleaded guilty. He came to addiction relatively late in life. He does express remorse for his offending behaviour. He is very realistic and asks for some structure at the end of his custodial sentence to enable rehabilitation that would stymie the effects of addiction he is labouring under.”