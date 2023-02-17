Man accused of attempting to hijack car with baby on board sent forward for trial

A Dublin man accused of attempted hijacking a car with a nine-month-old baby on board has been forward for trial.

Francis Broughan, 45, of Shangan Gardens, Ballymun, is charged in connection with the alleged incident in Cabra on the night of August 21.

He is accused of attempted hijacking under Section 10 of the Criminal Law Act and endangerment of life under the Non-Fatal Offences Act.

He was initially remanded in custody but subsequently granted bail.

On Friday, he was served with a book of evidence at Dublin District Court.

State solicitor Niamh McKernan told Judge Michele Finan that the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to him being returned for trial on indictment, which on conviction can result in lengthier sentences.

Judge Finan granted an order sending him forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on March 10.

She warned him to notify the prosecution within 14 days if he had an alibi, and she ordered gardaí to hand over copies of his interview videos.

He was remanded on continuing bail.

At his first hearing on August 26, Detective Garda Louise Moran of Mountjoy Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

She had told the district court Mr Broughan made no reply when she put the charges to him.

He was granted legal aid.