Three arrested after multiple burglaries at golf clubs around Ireland

Three men have been arrested after a number of burglaries at golf clubs around Ireland.

The arrests, which come as part of Operation Thor, were made on Thursday evening.

Gardaí attached to the Laois/Offaly and Meath Divisions carried out a search of a premises in Ashbourne, Co Meath following burglaries.

Two vehicles were seized as part of the search operation and three men were arrested. Two of the men are aged in their 20s and one is in his late teens.

A Garda spokesperson explained: "All three are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 in a number of Garda stations in the midlands. They can be detained for up to 7 days.

Operation Thor was first introduced by the gardaí in November of 2015.

It is designed to "tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity."

This initiative has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property related crime since its introduction.