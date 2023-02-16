Man arrested in connection with Tralee burglary

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in Tralee, Co Kerry, this afternoon.
The home's occupant raised the alarm at approximately 2pm after an intruder entered and removed a number of items and a sum of cash.
The burglar then fled the scene.
Local detectives and uniformed officers arrested a man aged in his 20s in the area a short time later.
He was detained at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.