Man arrested in connection with Tralee burglary

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. File Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 19:02
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in Tralee, Co Kerry, this afternoon. 

The home's occupant raised the alarm at approximately 2pm after an intruder entered and removed a number of items and a sum of cash. 

The burglar then fled the scene.

Local detectives and uniformed officers arrested a man aged in his 20s in the area a short time later. 

He was detained at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

